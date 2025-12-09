Ravens sign veteran OG Laken Tomlinson to practice squad

The Ravens signed veteran offensive guard Laken Tomlinson to the practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens released veteran outside linebacker Carl Lawson. Lawson played in one game, making a tackle on 26 defensive snaps against the Bengals on Thanksgiving.

Tomlinson, 33, began the season as the Texans’ starting left guard. He started seven of the team’s first eight games but was benched and then waived last week.

The Ravens are looking for depth at the position, with Ben Cleveland suspended for the next three games for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

Tomlinson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021. A 2015 first-round pick out of Duke, he has started nearly every game he’s appeared in over his 11-year career with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Seahawks and Texans.