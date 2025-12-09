 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens sign veteran OG Laken Tomlinson to practice squad

  
Published December 9, 2025 04:45 PM

The Ravens signed veteran offensive guard Laken Tomlinson to the practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens released veteran outside linebacker Carl Lawson. Lawson played in one game, making a tackle on 26 defensive snaps against the Bengals on Thanksgiving.

Tomlinson, 33, began the season as the Texans’ starting left guard. He started seven of the team’s first eight games but was benched and then waived last week.

The Ravens are looking for depth at the position, with Ben Cleveland suspended for the next three games for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

Tomlinson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021. A 2015 first-round pick out of Duke, he has started nearly every game he’s appeared in over his 11-year career with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Seahawks and Texans.