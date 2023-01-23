 Skip navigation
Ravens will interview Chad O'Shea Monday

  
Published January 23, 2023 05:45 AM
nbc_pft_gregromanout_230120
January 20, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams react to Greg Roman stepping down as Baltimore's offensive coordinator to pursue other opportunities, and stop short of agreeing with John Harbaugh that it'll be a "highly sought after job" given the current question marks at quarterback.

Browns wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea will be meeting with one of Cleveland’s divisional rivals on Monday.

The Ravens requested an interview with O’Shea last week and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the interview will take place to kick off the week.

O’Shea interviewed for the Jets’ offensive coordinator vacancy last week. He spent the 2019 season as the Dolphins offensive coordinator and has been with the Browns for the past three seasons.

Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio are other reported candidates in Baltimore. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman last week.