Ready for prime time or not, the Browns are heading to prime time

The Browns landed in a major window for the first game of the regular season, serving as the backdrop for the debut of Tom Brady as a broadcaster. Since then, large football audiences haven’t been exposed to the Browns.

Which is good. They’re 2-8 and fading fast.

But now that the season is approaching the stretch run, here come the Browns. Starting tonight against the Steelers, Cleveland has FOUR prime-time games over the next six weekends.

Next week, the Browns visit the Broncos on Monday Night Football. In Week 16, it’s Browns at Bengals on Thursday night. The following week, the Dolphins visit the Browns on Sunday night.

While it’s too late to flex the Week 13 game, the next two are subject to being moved. Per league rules, however, the deadline for flexing Browns-Bengals is today. Which would be a less-than-ideal advertisement for tonight’s game.

Hey, folks, we know the Browns shouldn’t be on TNF in four weeks, so they won’t be. But, please, watch them on TNF tonight!

In Week 17, there are eight standalone windows that need to be filled with games. That will make it very hard to find a suitable flex into Sunday night, if the league chooses to do it.

So, basically, get ready to see more than you want to see of one of the worst team in the league.