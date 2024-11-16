 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 17 will present multiple flex issues for the NFL

  
Published November 16, 2024 10:36 AM

As mentioned in the item about the potential looming Netflix Christmas NFL fiasco, pro football benefits from an endless supply of bright, shiny objects to distract the media and fans from any and all in-season controversies.

If, for example, Chiefs-Steelers and/or Ravens-Texans become a debacle on Christmas Day for the NFL, there’s another game the next day, on Amazon Prime.

But there’s a problem. As scheduled, it’s Seahawks at Bears. While both are still alive at 4-5, both are trending downward. Seattle has lost five of six, and Chicago has lost three in a row and hasn’t scored a touchdown for 25 straight drives.

Amazon undoubtedly will want to flex out of that game. For the NFL, having a big game the day after the Christmas Day doubleheader could provide a useful diversion to potential Boxing Day criticism that Netflix failed to fix its boxing night flaws.

Here’s the problem. There aren’t many games that stand out in Week 17, especially with two of the best games (Chiefs-Steelers, Ravens-Texans) earmarked for Christmas.

Already, the NFL might need to move a 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday game to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot, since it’s currently occupied by Cowboys-Eagles. Meanwhile, the Sunday night game for that week — Dolphins-Browns — looks to be a potential stinker.

The options for Thursday night (or 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday or Sunday night) are Broncos-Bengals, Cardinals-Rams, Chargers-Patriots, Colts-Giants, Falcons-Commanders, Jets-Bills, Titans-Jaguars, Packers-Vikings, Raiders-Saints, and Panthers-Bucs.

Then there’s the fact that five games have been flagged for inclusion in a Saturday tripleheader: Broncos-Bengals, Cardinals-Rams, Falcons-Commanders, Chargers-Patriots, and Colts-Giants. (Current guess: the first three make it.)

The best news for Week 17 (beyond the Christmas games, if they work) is that the weekend concludes with Lions-49ers on Monday night.

By rule, a Thursday night flex must happen at least 28 days in advance. Which makes Thanksgiving Day the deadline for replacing Seahawks-Bears with something else. (Sunday reshuffling must happen only 12 days before the day of the games.)

It’s no surprise that Week 17 has so many games that don’t currently ooze drama and intrigue and significance. Eleven teams have three or fewer wins through 10 weeks. Unless some of the have-nots find the gas pedal soon, many of the packages the NFL distributes during Christmas season will contain socks, galoshes, and/or donations in our name to the Human Fund.