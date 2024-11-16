Week 17 will present multiple flex issues for the NFL

As mentioned in the item about the potential looming Netflix Christmas NFL fiasco, pro football benefits from an endless supply of bright, shiny objects to distract the media and fans from any and all in-season controversies.

If, for example, Chiefs-Steelers and/or Ravens-Texans become a debacle on Christmas Day for the NFL, there’s another game the next day, on Amazon Prime.

But there’s a problem. As scheduled, it’s Seahawks at Bears. While both are still alive at 4-5, both are trending downward. Seattle has lost five of six, and Chicago has lost three in a row and hasn’t scored a touchdown for 25 straight drives.

Amazon undoubtedly will want to flex out of that game. For the NFL, having a big game the day after the Christmas Day doubleheader could provide a useful diversion to potential Boxing Day criticism that Netflix failed to fix its boxing night flaws.

Here’s the problem. There aren’t many games that stand out in Week 17, especially with two of the best games (Chiefs-Steelers, Ravens-Texans) earmarked for Christmas.

Already, the NFL might need to move a 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday game to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot, since it’s currently occupied by Cowboys-Eagles. Meanwhile, the Sunday night game for that week — Dolphins-Browns — looks to be a potential stinker.

The options for Thursday night (or 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday or Sunday night) are Broncos-Bengals, Cardinals-Rams, Chargers-Patriots, Colts-Giants, Falcons-Commanders, Jets-Bills, Titans-Jaguars, Packers-Vikings, Raiders-Saints, and Panthers-Bucs.

Then there’s the fact that five games have been flagged for inclusion in a Saturday tripleheader: Broncos-Bengals, Cardinals-Rams, Falcons-Commanders, Chargers-Patriots, and Colts-Giants. (Current guess: the first three make it.)

The best news for Week 17 (beyond the Christmas games, if they work) is that the weekend concludes with Lions-49ers on Monday night.

By rule, a Thursday night flex must happen at least 28 days in advance. Which makes Thanksgiving Day the deadline for replacing Seahawks-Bears with something else. (Sunday reshuffling must happen only 12 days before the day of the games.)

It’s no surprise that Week 17 has so many games that don’t currently ooze drama and intrigue and significance. Eleven teams have three or fewer wins through 10 weeks. Unless some of the have-nots find the gas pedal soon, many of the packages the NFL distributes during Christmas season will contain socks, galoshes, and/or donations in our name to the Human Fund.