 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Recent arrests connected to Joe Burrow burglary could be “tip of the iceberg”

  
Published February 8, 2025 01:46 PM

The December 2024 burglary at the Ohio home of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has recently sparked two waves of arrests. And one member of law enforcement believes it’s just the start.

“These individuals seem to be the alleged tip of the iceberg,” U.S. attorney Kenneth Parker told the Associated Press.

Last month, four Chilean nationals were arrested for the Burrow heist, which allegedly resulted in more than $300,000 in property being stolen. More recently, authorities arrested two alleged fences in New York — and uncovered allegedly stolen items in a New Jersey storage unit.

While most criminal enterprises are brought down from the bottom up, the possibility that the alleged fences had items from other thefts (potentially including items taken from the homes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce) could allow investigators to work down to the bottom before working up collectively to one or more masterminds of the crime ring.

The masterminds could be the alleged fences. By creating a cash market for items stolen from high-profile athletes: (1) who are likely to have expensive things in their homes; and (2) who have a publicly-known travel schedule associated with their employment, groups that smash and grab and flee will have a clear profile for their victims.

And to the extent that the groups are using common techniques for evading cameras and gaining access, someone is presumably coordinating all of it. It’s quite possibly the fences, who might have taught the burglars how to do what they’ve done. With the overriding goal of buying the stolen items low and re-selling them high.

It’s still early. But they call it organized crime for a reason. And it appears that the authorities are in the process of learning plenty about the possible extent of this specific organization of alleged criminals and its alleged crimes.