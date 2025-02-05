Arrest made in New York potentially relates to fencing of items stolen from Joe Burrow

A Tuesday arrest in New York’s Diamond District could be linked to the December burglary of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home.

NBC News reports that investigators contend the business worked with a group that has been targeting homes across the country, with the Burrow theft specifically mentioned.

Two men, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy and Juan Villar, were arrested under a felony indictment for conspiracy to receive stolen property and receiving stolen property, according to the criminal complaint.

Per the report, investigators are exploring whether the men have ties to the group that recently was arrested in connection with the Burrow burglary. The authorities claim that Nezhinskiy and Villar have been linked by evidence including phone contacts between Nezhinskiy and two of four Chilean nationals who were arrested last month.

“Nezhinskiy and Villar regularly served as ‘fences’ for burglary crews based out of South America who traveled around the United States committing burglaries, typically targeting wealthier neighborhoods or jewelry vendors, and stealing luxury accessories,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. “Nezhinskiy and Villar’s operation provided an essential market for the stolen goods.”

“The defendants created an illicit market and fueled demand for burglaries by South American Theft Groups and other crews around the country by purchasing stolen watches, jewelry and other luxury items, and then re-selling them in their New York City store,” U.S. attorney John J. Durham added.

Having a way to sell stolen goods is a key piece of the operation. Stealing the items is the first step. Turning them into cash is the second.

Searches conducted in New York and New Jersey yielded “large quantities of suspected stolen property,” including high-end watches and handbags, wine, sports memorabilia, jewelry, artwork and burglary tools.