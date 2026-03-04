Report: 49ers and Trent Williams have made no progress on a new contract

Although 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said at the end of last season that he will be back this season, that doesn’t appear certain.

The 49ers and Williams have made no progress on a new contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Williams is heading into the final year of his current contract and has a $38.8 million cap number that the 49ers would like to reduce. If they can agree on a new deal that would lower that cap number this year while guaranteeing him some money in 2027, that could make sense for both sides.

But if the two sides can’t come to an agreement, it’s possible that the 49ers would cut Williams. The 37-year-old Williams is still playing well, but the 49ers may decide that their long-term interests are better served by moving on.

Whether it’s in San Francisco or elsewhere, Williams believes he has a few good years left in his career, and he’ll be a sought-after free agent if the 49ers move on.