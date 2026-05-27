Report: A.J. Epenesa worked out for the Bears

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa’s search for a new team reportedly took him to Chicago recently.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Epenesa worked out for the Bears last week.

Epenesa agreed to terms with the Browns earlier this offseason, but the deal was not finalized after Epenesa failed his physical. He visited the Dolphins last month after that deal fell apart.

Epenesa played in 91 games for the Bills over the last six seasons. He had 135 tackles, 24 sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over the course of his time in Buffalo.

Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo, Daniel Hardy, and Shemar Turner are the returning options at defensive end in Chicago.