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Dolphins host DE A.J. Epenesa on a free agent visit

  
Published April 16, 2026 05:30 PM

The Dolphins hosted defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a free agent visit, according to the NFL’s transactions report on Thursday.

Epenesa agreed to terms with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million last month. Epenesa failed his physical, though, and the Browns withdrew the contract.

It is unclear what injury caused the Browns concern.

He had a concussion, a pectoral injury, a foot injury and a neck injury last season. Epenesa still played 16 regular-season games in 2025, recording 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He also played the divisional playoff game despite being listed on the injury report with a neck injury.

A second-round pick in 2020, Epenesa has spent his career with the Bills. He has appeared in 91 regular-season games, with 19 starts, and has totaled 24 sacks.