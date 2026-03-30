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Browns decide not to sign A.J. Epenesa, based on his physical

  
Published March 29, 2026 09:22 PM

Earlier this month, the Browns agreed to terms with defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. The contract will not be signed.

Via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, the Browns decided not to proceed. Specifically, they weren’t “comfortable finalizing the deal after his physical.”

It’s a somewhat tame way of saying Epenesa failed the physical, and it’s no different than the decision the Ravens made regarding defensive end Maxx Crosby. Other teams have, on plenty of occasions, made the same decision.

The development comes 11 days after word of the deal first emerged. During that time, Epenesa could have agreed to terms with another team, one that may have been comfortable with whatever caused the Browns not to proceed.

Now, the 2020 second-round pick of the Bills will revert to the open market.

In six NFL seasons, all in Buffalo, Epenesa has appeared in 91 regular-season games, with 19 starts. He has 24 career sacks.