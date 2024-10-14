Report: Aidan Hutchinson might be able to return for Super Bowl

The Lions have lost defensive end Aidan Hutchinson indefinitely, to a broken leg. That doesn’t mean he’ll be out for the rest of the season.

According to the Detroit News, which cites an unnamed source close to Hutchinson, the injury “appears less severe than a worst-case scenario.” As a result, Hutchinson might be able to return for the Super Bowl.

Obviously, the Lions would have to qualify for the game. Not having Hutchinson could make that considerably more difficult.

Still, his potential presence for the Super Bowl would increase the team’s chances of winning. Especially if the Lions will be trying to defend someone like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, or Josh Allen in the Super Bowl.

Regardless of how the season plays out, it’s very good news for the Lions and for Hutchinson.