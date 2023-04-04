 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Anthony Richardson slated to meet with Ravens, Titans, Falcons

  
Published April 4, 2023 06:47 AM
nbc_pft_titansreport3rdoverall_230404
April 4, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how likely the Titans are to trade up for the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and who they could be eyeing to select.

Monday brought word that former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is set for meetings with six teams before the draft and that he’ll kick off the process by visiting with the Raiders on Friday.

There was also word of a meeting with the Panthers and a report on Tuesday shed light on more of his plans. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Richardson is also slated to meet with the Colts, Falcons, Titans, and Ravens.

The Ravens’ inclusion on the list is eye-catching given the Lamar Jackson situation. Jackson has not signed his franchise tag and could still be targeted by another team this offseason. If not, he could choose to sit out the 2023 season or play out the year under the tag before trying to move on in 2024.

As of now, the Ravens are set to pick 22nd so they’d likely have to move up to have a chance at drafting Richardson. The same could be true of the Titans, who are set to pick 11th and have been linked to a potential move up to the third pick.

The Falcons have opted against a pursuit of Jackson as they move forward with 2022 third-rounder Desmond Ridder, but a meeting with Richardson may suggest they aren’t totally sold on their current course.

The Texans, who pick second, and the Seahawks, who pick fifth, have also been discussed as possibly being in the market for a quarterback, but they are not on the list of expected visits at this time.