Report: Brock Purdy is expected to miss 2-5 weeks with toe injury

  
Published September 11, 2025 09:49 AM

After 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called quarterback Brock Purdy a long shot to play in against the Saints in Week 2 because of a toe injury, he said that Purdy’s absence could extend beyond Sunday.

A report on Thursday indicates that the expectation is that Purdy will be out for more than one game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Purdy is expected to miss the team’s Week 3 game against Arizona as well and that his absence could stretch to five weeks.

Placing Purdy on injured reserve would mean he’d miss at least four games, but there’s been no sign that the 49ers plan to go that route and a window of that size suggests they’d keep him on the active roster with the hope that he’ll be ready to go on the earlier side of the window.

Either way, it looks like Mac Jones will get his first chance to lead the 49ers offense and that a unit that’s also missing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle will have to adapt on the fly to significant changes to their lineup.