nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_251231.jpg
Unpacking Crosby’s status with Raiders
nbc_pft_jerryjones_251231.jpg
Jones plans to speak with Pickens about contract
nbc_pft_shoughintv_251231.jpg
Shough breaks down his growth with Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Report: Browns signing Kingsley Eguakun off Lions practice squad

  
Published December 31, 2025 10:20 AM

The Browns have added an offensive lineman and the Lions may need to find a different starter at center for their season finale.

Per NFL Media, Cleveland is signing Kingsley Eguakun off of Detroit’s practice squad.

Eguakun had started the last two games at center for the Lions with Graham Glasgow still dealing with the effects of a knee injury.

Eguakun, however, struggled in last week’s Christmas Day loss to the Vikings, with botched snaps and a critical false start.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Eguakun has appeared in four games for Detroit — all this season.

The Browns will finish their 2025 campaign against the Bengals on Sunday.