Report: Browns signing Kingsley Eguakun off Lions practice squad

The Browns have added an offensive lineman and the Lions may need to find a different starter at center for their season finale.

Per NFL Media, Cleveland is signing Kingsley Eguakun off of Detroit’s practice squad.

Eguakun had started the last two games at center for the Lions with Graham Glasgow still dealing with the effects of a knee injury.

Eguakun, however, struggled in last week’s Christmas Day loss to the Vikings, with botched snaps and a critical false start.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Eguakun has appeared in four games for Detroit — all this season.

The Browns will finish their 2025 campaign against the Bengals on Sunday.