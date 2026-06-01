Report: Browns wouldn’t consider trade without Jared Verse being part of deal

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry called Myles Garrett “a career Brown” in March. The Browns, according to ESPN, even told the Rams that when the Rams inquired about acquiring the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Never say never.

The Rams “hounded” the Browns until the Browns agreed, getting a 2027 first-rounder, a 2028 second-rounder, a 2029 third-rounder and defensive end Jared Verse in return.

The Rams, though, initially offered a package of picks, not wanting to part with Verse, according to ESPN. As talks heated up after the draft, the Browns insisted that a deal would not happen without the Rams including Verse as part of it.

Verse, the Rams’ 2024 first-round pick, has made 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in his two seasons.

The Rams finally relented as long as the draft picks were “adjusted appropriately,” per ESPN.

Now, the Rams have Garrett and the Browns have Verse, plus three draft picks.