Report: Cameron Sutton is expected to sign with Steelers

Cornerback Cameron Sutton is set to return to the NFL.

Sutton was released by the Lions in March after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Florida, but he was able to resolve that matter in a way that opened the door to playing in 2024. Sutton met with the Steelers in late April and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he’s set to meet with them again on Wednesday.

Dulac also reports that the meeting is expected to result in Sutton signing with the team. It would mark Sutton’s second stint with Pittsburgh. He was a 2017 third-round pick of the Steelers and spent six seasons with the team before playing in Detroit last season.

Sutton entered a pretrial diversion program to settle the battery charge that led to his release from the Lions.