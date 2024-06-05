 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cameron Sutton is expected to sign with Steelers

  
Published June 5, 2024 10:19 AM

Cornerback Cameron Sutton is set to return to the NFL.

Sutton was released by the Lions in March after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Florida, but he was able to resolve that matter in a way that opened the door to playing in 2024. Sutton met with the Steelers in late April and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he’s set to meet with them again on Wednesday.

Dulac also reports that the meeting is expected to result in Sutton signing with the team. It would mark Sutton’s second stint with Pittsburgh. He was a 2017 third-round pick of the Steelers and spent six seasons with the team before playing in Detroit last season.

Sutton entered a pretrial diversion program to settle the battery charge that led to his release from the Lions.