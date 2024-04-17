Former Lions CB Cameron Sutton enters pretrial diversion program on battery charge

Former Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has reached a legal resolution on the battery charge that led to his release from the team last month.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that court records in Tampa show that Sutton has entered a pretrial diversion program to resolve the misdemeanor charge. Sutton will have to undergo a mental health evaluation and undergo possible treatment as part of the program.

Sutton’s agreement also calls for a probationary period and bars him from possessing firearms.

Sutton was released a day after police announced they had issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case. The move voided his $10.5 million guaranteed salary for 2024.