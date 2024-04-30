 Skip navigation
Penei Sewell: I want a Super Bowl and I want it now

  
Published April 30, 2024 06:42 AM

The Lions handed out a couple of big contract extensions last week and the players who received them are shifting their attention from individual aspirations to team ones.

Right tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are both set to be in Detroit for years to come as a result of their new deals, but Sewell said on Monday that the two players aren’t taking the long view when it comes to those collective goals. The Lions were in the NFC Championship Game last year and Sewell said all eyes are on taking the next step as soon as possible.

“To win,” Sewell said, via the team’s website. “We need it all. I had a conversation with [St. Brown] after we just found out we were getting the contracts and going to sign that that’s our goal. It’s to hoist that trophy at the end of the day and to just win. All those individual accolades don’t mean nothing. I want the big boy and I want it now.”

The Super Bowl has eluded the Lions since its inception, but the current team is as serious a contender as there has ever been in Detroit and their bid to finish the chase will be a major storyline of the 2024 season.