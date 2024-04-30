Report: Raiders to sign WR Michael Gallup

After the draft, teams can address lingering needs by signing remaining free agents. At the receiver position, that’s what the Raiders are doing.

According to ESPN.com, the Raiders have agreed to terms with receiver Michael Gallup. It’s a one-year, $3 million deal.

The Cowboys cut Gallup in March. He had 34 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

The Cowboys signed him to a five-year, $51 million contract in 2022. After a pair of disappointing seasons, the Cowboys moved on.

The depth chart in Las Vegas is led by Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. They drafted no receivers last week.