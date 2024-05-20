Bryce Young: We have new juice on offense, have to make it translate

The Panthers spent the offseason adding new offensive players around quarterback Bryce Young and Monday’s OTAs gave them their first chance to work in full team drills since everyone came on board.

Young had a rocky rookie season after being selected first overall last year and head coach Frank Reich was fired during the season as the offense failed to find success in any area. The Panthers hired former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales in January and they’ve acquired several new receivers, running backs and offensive linemen in hopes of giving Young a better chance to thrive this time around.

On Monday, Young said at a press conference that the new faces and new energy around the team are positives.

“I’m really excited to have some new pieces,” Young said. “Now it’s on us to put the work in, to build the chemistry, to get the reps on the field and to make it translate. I’m grateful the guys are coming in. They all have really good work ethics, great attitudes, great outlooks. We all want the same thing. We all want to win. We all want to contribute to winning in whatever capacity we can. Give all for the team. We’re all excited for that. It’s always good to just have new juice, have different juice. Now it’s on us to do the work to make it translate.”

A better season from Young won’t necessarily jump the Panthers into contention right away, but it would be a very good sign for their chances of playing meaningful late-season games in the near future.