Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review teams they feel leave the NFL draft with good classes, citing the Bengals' efforts in protecting Joe Burrow, the Lions improving their secondary, and more.
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms sifts through some of his favorite picks from the entire 2024 NFL Draft for the Eagles, Chargers, Cardinals, Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Ravens, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Patriots, and Panthers.
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review the Rookie of the Year odds in the NFL, including Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Rome Odunze.
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Bo Nix to Denver, Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta and J.J. McCarthy to Minnesota.
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
Chris Simms reacts to the Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, explaining the implications of the surprising pick.
Nix at No. 12 is a ‘great pick’ for the Broncos
Chris Simms breaks down why he loves Bo Nix to the Denver Broncos, explaining why his creativity can set him apart at the NFL level.
McCarthy’s maturity will help Vikings
Chris Simms reacts to the Minnesota Vikings trading up to select J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, explaining why he's a great "system" fit.
Daniels’ explosiveness a great asset for WAS
Chris Simms breaks down the Commanders' selection of Jayden Daniels, explaining what the LSU quarterback brings to the table.
Maye will be a ‘project’ with Patriots
Chris Simms discusses why Drake Maye's mechanics concern him with the New England Patriots.
How Williams’ talent can elevate Bears offense
Chris Simms gives his instant reaction to the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher break down what they're hearing about Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and more ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
Jay Croucher joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to share how sports betting has evolved in the NFL draft realm, highlighting changes like pricing markets and information availability.
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher discuss the latest buzz surrounding the top defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, including insights on Quinyon Mitchell, Dallas Turner, Cooper DeJean and more.