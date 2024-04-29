Report: Bill Belichick will appear on the Tom Brady roast

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick has ripped Tom Brady in the film room. On Sunday night, it’ll happen before a larger audience.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com reports that Belichick will participate in Sunday night’s roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.

Ben Affleck is characterized as “probable” for the live event from L.A.

There’s plenty of fodder for Belichick and Brady to poke fun at each other. The question is how far they’ll go, since roasts can get a little personal and raunchy.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, other confirmed roasters include Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, and Rob Gronkowski.

Roasts do a lot better when professional comedians are involved. They can write good jokes, and they know how to deliver them. Even if others are feeding lines to the football guys, it won’t be easy to sell it.

Regardless, this roast involving Gronk will at least make it to air. Unlike a 2017 roast of David Ortiz that Gronk wrecked with some questionable content.