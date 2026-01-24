Jets have scheduled in-person interview Wink Martindale

Wink Martindale is flying to New York on Saturday to interview for the Jets’ vacant defensive coordinator job, Connor Hughes of SNYtv reports.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made significant changes to his coaching staff after a 3-14 record in his first season.

The Jets, who finished 25th in yards allowed (355.6) and 31st in points (29.6) and forced only four takeaways, are seeking to replace Steve Wilks, whom they fired after a Week 15 loss to the Jaguars.

Martindale, 62, has seven years of NFL defensive coordinator experience with the Broncos (2010), Ravens (2018-21) and the Giants (2022-23). He spent the past two seasons in Ann Arbor as Michigan’s defensive coordinator under Sherrone Moore.

The Jets also have interviewed interim defensive coordinator Chris Harris, Broncos defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard, Vikings defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, Lions defensive assistant Jim O’Neil, Packers defensive line coach and run game coordinator DeMarcus Covington, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda and Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo’.

The Jets are also looking for a new quarterbacks coach, defensive line coach, linebackers coach and a passing game coordinator, among others.