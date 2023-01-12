 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals are expected to interview Vance Joseph for head coach next week

  
Published January 12, 2023 06:25 AM
January 12, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams analyze where Sean Payton is likely to land, given the Cardinals, Texans and Broncos have permission to formally interview him beginning January 17.

The Cardinals have interviewed a couple of in-house candidates for General Manager and they are expected to speak with an in-house head coaching candidate as well.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview for the position next week. Joseph spent the last four seasons running the defense on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff.

Prior to joining the Cardinals, Joseph went 11-21 over two seasons as the head coach of the Broncos.

The Cardinals have been more active in their search for a new G.M. thus far, although they have requested and received permission to speak with Sean Payton about the coaching vacancy.