Report: Cardinals lay off multiple staff members, including the CFO

The Cardinals laid off their Chief Financial Officer and multiple other employees, Kyle Odegard of Betting Odds reports.

Greg Lee, who has been with the Cardinals since 2006 and its CFO the past 15 years, was one of three high-level employees let go by owner Michael Bidwill. The others were the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and the Vice President of Digital Content & Creative, according to Odegard, a former employee of the team.

The total layoffs were in the double digits.

The Cardinals did not lay off any employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this marks the first layoffs for the team in at least the past 10 years, per Odegard.

Employees have been told no more layoffs are expected.

The business employees who remain are moving into a new office Thursday after previously being housed alongside the football operations staff and the players at the training facility in Tempe, Arizona.