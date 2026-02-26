 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cowboys plan to use second-round RFA tender on T.J. Bass

  
Published February 26, 2026 05:58 PM

The Cowboys are trying to work out a multi-year deal with kicker Brandon Aubrey before he becomes a restricted free agent and they are reportedly preparing a tender offer for another one of their impending restricted free agents.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team plans to use a second-round tender on guard T.J. Bass. The tender carries a salary of $5.8 million for the 2026 season.

Another team could sign Bass to an offer sheet and the Cowboys would receive a second-round pick if they opt against matching it.

Bass has appeared in 48 games for the Cowboys over the last three seasons and he’s made 10 starts.