Report: Cowboys plan to use second-round RFA tender on T.J. Bass

The Cowboys are trying to work out a multi-year deal with kicker Brandon Aubrey before he becomes a restricted free agent and they are reportedly preparing a tender offer for another one of their impending restricted free agents.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team plans to use a second-round tender on guard T.J. Bass. The tender carries a salary of $5.8 million for the 2026 season.

Another team could sign Bass to an offer sheet and the Cowboys would receive a second-round pick if they opt against matching it.

Bass has appeared in 48 games for the Cowboys over the last three seasons and he’s made 10 starts.