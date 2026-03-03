Report: Dallas Goedert, Eagles continue talks, but he appears headed to free agency

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are interested in re-signing Goedert, and the sides will continue to talk. The Eagles, though, have several contracts they are dealing with, including the future of wide receiver A.J. Brown, that might affect their budgeting.

Goedert ranks 49th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

He had career-highs with 60 catches and 11 touchdowns and had 591 yards in 15 games.

In his eight seasons, all with the Eagles, Goedert has 409 receptions for 4,676 yards and 35 touchdowns.