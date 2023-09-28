Report: David Montgomery, Taylor Decker are not expected to play Thursday night

Lions head coach Dan Campbell sounded optimistic about getting running back David Montgomery and left tackle Taylor Decker back in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Packers earlier this week, but it appears that their progress has slowed as the team moved closer to kickoff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that neither Montgomery nor Decker is expected to play. Both players were listed as questionable on Wednesday.

Montgomery missed last Sunday’s win over the Falcons with a thigh injury while Decker has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Jahmyr Gibbs will continue to see an increased role if Montgomery is out while Penei Sewell has switched sides to fill in for Decker.

The news is better about cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who was also listed as questionable. Moseley has yet to play this season after tearing his ACL last year, but Pelissero reports that he is expected to make his Lions debut on Thursday.