Report: DeForest Buckner has an ankle sprain

  
Published September 16, 2024 11:31 AM

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner left Sunday’s game on a cart and did not return before the 16-10 loss to the Packers was over.

Word after the game was that X-rays on Buckner’s ankle were negative and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle. Buckner is set to have an MRI as he and the team look for more information, but the current feeling is that Buckner avoided a severe injury.

Buckner’s availability for Week Three against the Bears will likely be determined late this week.

The Colts also had first-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu leave the game with a hip injury. The two injuries won’t be a plus to Indy’s effort to win their first game of the season.