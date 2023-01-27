 Skip navigation
Report: DeMeco Ryans emerges as top candidate for Texans

  
Published January 27, 2023 08:58 AM
January 27, 2023 09:18 AM
From both the 49ers and Cowboys defensive coordinators to players who could make or break their teams' Super Bowl chances, Mike Florio and Peter King outline who must step up in the Conference Championships.

Whenever DeMeco Ryans’ season ends with the 49ers, he may have options for his next job.

According to NFL Media, Ryans has emerged as a top candidate to be the Texans’ next head coach. A former player for Houston, NFL Media reports Ryans is set to meet with the franchise next week about the job and there is mutual interest.

The Texans announced they’d first met with Ryans on January 20 .

This news comes a day after Mike Klis of KUSA reported that Ryans was a top candidate to land the Broncos’ head coaching job. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell were also identified by Klis as potential candidates. But Quinn has since removed his name from consideration to remain with Dallas.

PFT reported earlier this week that former Stanford head coach David Shaw is also a potential candidate for the Broncos job.

Ryans has been San Francisco’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He was promoted to the role from inside linebackers coach after Robert Saleh departed to become the Jets head coach.

Ryans, 38, was a Texans second-round pick in 2006 and started 86 games for the franchise in six seasons. He was the AP defensive rookie of the year and was twice selected to the Pro Bowl.

Ryans also played in 54 games for the Eagles from 2012-2015.

The 49ers had the league’s top defense in 2022, finishing No. 1 in yards allowed and points allowed.