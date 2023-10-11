Report: De’Von Achane will go on injured reserve

Word on Tuesday was that Dolphins running back De’Von Achane might be headed to injured reserve because of the knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Giants.

That decision has reportedly been made. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Achane will be placed on the list and miss at least the next four games.

Miami plays the Panthers at home, the Eagles on the road, the Patriots at home, and the Chiefs on the road in those contests. They have a bye after the Chiefs game, so Week 11 will be the earliest possible return date for the rookie standout.

Achane has scored seven touchdowns in the last three games and has shown a knack for making the kind of big plays that have defined the Dolphins offense through the early weeks of the season. They still have players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert, so they are still well-stocked with players who share that ability as they move into the next stretch of the schedule.