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Report: Dexter Lawrence wants out of New York with dispute about more than money

  
Published April 16, 2026 04:22 PM

Not only have talks broken off between the Giants and Dexter Lawrence’s representation, but the defensive tackle wants out of New York.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that Lawrence’s trade request is not about money. Lawrence wants to move on from the Giants as the dispute has escalated beyond the contract.

Lawrence, who has two years remaining on his deal, has sought a raise over his annual average of $22.5 million since the 2025 offseason. The Giants added $3 million in incentives to Lawrence’s deal a year ago, and he earned $18 million.

General Manager Joe Schoen addressed Lawrence’s situation during his pre-draft news conference earlier this week. Schoen characterized it as “good conversations” between the sides with hopes of working something out so that Lawrence will remain with the team.

Talks, though, have hit an impasse, and the Giants now are concentrating on the draft.

Lawrence is skipping the team’s offseason work.

Lawrence, 28, has made three Pro Bowls and totaled 30.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception in his career since the Giants made him the 17th overall pick in 2019.