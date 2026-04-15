Report: Giants, Dexter Lawrence talks have “broken off”

Last night’s report from NFL Network that the Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have reached an “impasse” in their talks sparked a spirited discussion on PFT Live regarding whether it’s truly an “impasse” (and what “impasse” means).

It reportedly is.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, talks between the Giants and Lawrence have “broken off.”

We’ve confirmed the report (not that it needed confirmation). Talks have ended.

So what’s next? There are two needles to thread, as a practical matter, for a trade to happen. First, a new team must make the Giants a trade offer they won’t refuse. Second, a new team must make Lawrence a contract offer he will accept.

Ideally, the Giants would make the deal when the highest 2026 draft pick they’d be acquiring is on the clock. That allows them to get the guy they want without worrying about being leapfrogged by another team.

To make that happen, the new team would need to have an understanding in place with Lawrence’s camp as to what it takes to make Lawrence happy.

For now, the Giants have been handling the trade talks. If/when the Giants give Lawrence permission to do it himself (that hasn’t happened yet, but it could), it becomes easier to get both the Giants and Lawrence satisfied before a deal is done.

Discretion will become critical, if the Giants hope to inherit the new team’s highest 2026 pick when it’s on the clock. It’s something that could become very quiet until it becomes very loud, during the window that the pick is on the clock.

Through it all, it’s also possible that the talks could resume. For that to happen, however, someone will need to blink as it relates to their positions at the time the talks broke.