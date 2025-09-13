Report: Dolphins have gotten no calls about Tyreek Hill

If teams are interested in trading for Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (and there’s a persistent belief in league circles that at least two are), they have yet to act on it.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Dolphins have gotten no calls about Hill, and that the Dolphins have no plans to trade him.

We don’t doubt the accuracy of either prong of that report. However, having interest and acting on it are two different things. Why would the Steelers or the Chiefs (or anyone else) make a move so quickly? Does anyone think the Jets were burning up the phone lines in the days after Week 1 for Raiders receiver Davante Adams?

There’s a nuance to it. If a team moves too quickly, that team comes off as being too interested. And then ends up giving up too much.

Timing is everything. Anyone who wants Hill would be wise to wait until it becomes more clear that the 2025 Dolphins are sinking like a smooth stone.

And as to the notion that the Dolphins have “no plans” to trade Hill, how many times do we have to hear that one before we stop swallowing it like a barbed hook? The Vikings had no plans to trade Percy Harvin, and they traded him the next day. Others have done a similar about-face.

With a $36 million non-guaranteed compensation package in 2026, Hill won’t be back in Miami next year. So they can either cut him after the season (and get nothing in return), or they can trade him before the Tuesday after Week 9.

If the current season continues to unfold like the first game did, there’s no reason not to move Hill.

The other complication is the pending Personal Conduct Policy review, arising from eight alleged incidents of domestic violence by his estranged wife. No one will be calling about Hill unless and until they’re confident that the league won’t be suspending him.