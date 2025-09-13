 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Dolphins have gotten no calls about Tyreek Hill

  
Published September 13, 2025 01:05 PM

If teams are interested in trading for Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (and there’s a persistent belief in league circles that at least two are), they have yet to act on it.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Dolphins have gotten no calls about Hill, and that the Dolphins have no plans to trade him.

We don’t doubt the accuracy of either prong of that report. However, having interest and acting on it are two different things. Why would the Steelers or the Chiefs (or anyone else) make a move so quickly? Does anyone think the Jets were burning up the phone lines in the days after Week 1 for Raiders receiver Davante Adams?

There’s a nuance to it. If a team moves too quickly, that team comes off as being too interested. And then ends up giving up too much.

Timing is everything. Anyone who wants Hill would be wise to wait until it becomes more clear that the 2025 Dolphins are sinking like a smooth stone.

And as to the notion that the Dolphins have “no plans” to trade Hill, how many times do we have to hear that one before we stop swallowing it like a barbed hook? The Vikings had no plans to trade Percy Harvin, and they traded him the next day. Others have done a similar about-face.

With a $36 million non-guaranteed compensation package in 2026, Hill won’t be back in Miami next year. So they can either cut him after the season (and get nothing in return), or they can trade him before the Tuesday after Week 9.

If the current season continues to unfold like the first game did, there’s no reason not to move Hill.

The other complication is the pending Personal Conduct Policy review, arising from eight alleged incidents of domestic violence by his estranged wife. No one will be calling about Hill unless and until they’re confident that the league won’t be suspending him.