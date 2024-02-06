Report: Dolphins to hire Joe Barry as linebackers coach/run game coordinator

Former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has reportedly found a new home.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Barry will be joining Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff. Barry will be the team’s linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

Barry was fired by the Packers following their elimination from the playoffs last month. He spent three years on Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay before being relieved of duties. Barry has been a linebackers coach for several teams and had other defensive coordinator stints with Washington and Detroit earlier in his career.

The Dolphins tabbed Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator. Anthony Campanile, who was the team’s linebackers coach in 2023, also interviewed for the position and it’s unclear what, if any role he will have on this year’s staff.