Report: Eagles’ charter delayed, but they are now in Wisconsin

The U.S. saw 2,200 flights canceled and more than 7,200 delayed on Sunday, according to NBC News. The record-long government shutdown has affected air traffic everywhere for everybody.

NFL teams don’t fly commercial, of course, but the Eagles saw their charter delayed “a few hours” on Sunday, John Clark of NBC Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles, though, have arrived in Wisconsin ahead of Monday Night Football.

Eagles fans also ran into travel problems, and some chose to drive the 974 miles to get there, Clark reports.

The most-anticipated game of the weekend will feature the 6-2 Eagles against the 5-2-1 Packers at Lambeau Field.