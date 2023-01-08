 Skip navigation
Report: Ejiro Evero to have interview for Broncos head coaching job this week

  
Published January 8, 2023 12:07 PM
Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn’t want to be the team’s interim head coach, but he will put himself into the running for the permanent position.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Evero is expected to be the first candidate to have an in-person interview with the team. Evero’s interview is expected to take place this week.

Evero joined the Broncos this season after five seasons with the Rams. The defense was strong for much of the season, but carried a lot on its shoulders thanks to the inept offense that Denver ran this season.

The Broncos are expected to speak to University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh this week, but that will be a remote meeting. Former Saints coach Sean Payton has also spoken to the team , but cannot have an in-person interview until January 17th because he is still considered an employee of the Saints.