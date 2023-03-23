 Skip navigation
Report: Ezekiel Elliott deciding between Jets, Bengals, and Eagles

  
Published March 23, 2023 11:56 AM
Earlier on Thursday, free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott posted on Twitter that he’d like to wear No. 15 next year .

Of course, Elliott will need a new team for that. But to this point, there’s been limited reports of interest in him on the open market.

Now, that’s changed.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Elliott is deciding between the Bengals, Jets, and Eagles and wants to choose a team by the end of next week.

The Cowboys released Elliott earlier this month rather than paying him a $10.9 million base salary for 2023 with a cap number of $16.72 million.

A source told PFT earlier this month that the chances of Elliott returning to Dallas were “slim .”

Elliott rushed for 876 yards with 12 touchdowns in 15 games last season and caught 17 passes for 92 yards. It was the first time Elliott, who turns 28 in July, finished a season with fewer than 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

Fortunately for Elliott, the Bengals and Eagles don’t currently have a No. 15 on their roster and the Jets’ No. 15 is quarterback Chris Streveler.