Report: George Pickens will sign the franchise tag

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday that he expected George Pickens to participate in the Cowboys’ offseason program, which begins next week. Pickens would have to sign the franchise tag to workout at The Star, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Pro Bowl wide receiver will do just that.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones talked to Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, on Thursday to discuss Pickens’ future.

They apparently convinced Pickens to attend the offseason program.

“I expect that he’ll be around. I really do,” Schottenheimer said at the pre-draft news conference, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “The one thing that I love about George is George likes honesty and that’s who we are. That’s not just because his name is George Pickens, and he’s a great player. We do that to undrafted free agents and that gives you the best chance to make sure you’re all on the same page.”

The Cowboys placed the nonexclusive $27.3 million franchise tag on Pickens in March, keeping him off the free agent market. Stephen Jones announced Wednesday that the team will not negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens in 2026.

Pickens has participated in off-site workouts with Dak Prescott and other receivers during the offseason.

He is now scheduled for free agency in 2027.

With Pickens signing the tag, the Cowboys can now trade Pickens at any time. They have not ruled out drafting a wide receiver with the 12th overall pick tonight, depending on how the draft unfolds.