Report: Giants release K Graham Gano

The Giants are releasing kicker Graham Gano, Connor Hughes of SNY reports.

The move was expected after the Giants signed veteran kicker Jason Sanders and will save the team $4.5 million in salary cap space.

The Giants also have Ben Sauls on the roster at the position.

Gano, who turns 39 next month, spent the past six seasons with the Giants. However, he played only 23 games the past three seasons because of injuries.

In five games last season, he went 9-of-10 on field goals and made all nine extra points.

Gano made 87.4 percent of his field goals and 96.2 percent of his PATs in the 73 games he played with the Giants.