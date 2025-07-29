Report: Hollywood Brown, who left practice on a cart, avoided serious injury

Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown said last month that his “No. 1 goal” is to stay healthy this season after missing most of last season.

It didn’t look good Tuesday when he exited practice on a cart with an ankle injury.

Jordan Schultz, though, reports that Brown avoided a serious injury and could return to practice as early as Wednesday.

Brown had a sternoclavicular joint injury in the 2024 preseason that required surgery and cost him 15 games in his first season with the Chiefs. In his five games last season, which included three postseason games, Brown made a modest 14 receptions for 141 yards.

Brown, 28, has had one 1,000-yard season in his six seasons with three different teams.