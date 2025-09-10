Report: Jadeveon Clowney will meet with Cowboys

The Cowboys added defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons trade and they are reportedly meeting with another potential addition to their defensive line on Tuesday.

Longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is in Dallas to meet with the team.

The Panthers released Clowney in May and he said he planned to keep playing in the wake of that move, but did not find a place to play during the offseason or summer. He had 5.5 sacks in Carolina last season and the first overall pick has 58 career sacks in 140 games with Carolina, Baltimore, Cleveland, Tennessee, Seattle, and Houston.

That’s not the kind of production the Cowboys got from Parsons, but the team could see him offering them some added production to a group that includes Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, Marshawn Kneeland, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and James Houston.