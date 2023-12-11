Report: Jamin Davis to have season-ending shoulder surgery

The Commanders are set to play out the rest of the season without linebacker Jamin Davis.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that Davis will have surgery to address a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Dolphins. The surgery will knock Davis out for the team’s final four games.

Davis started all of the Commanders’ first 13 games this season. He had 89 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

The Commanders will have a decision to make this offseason about whether or not to pick up their fifth-year option on the 2021 first-round pick’s contract.