Report: Jason Kelce meets with ESPN, Fox about broadcasting career

Eagles center Jason Kelce has not yet retired. And maybe he won’t. If he does, he’ll immediately have a career in TV.

According to Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Kelce met this week with both ESPN and Fox about potential TV work.

Kelce, if he retires, will have his pick of jobs. My own first thought was that he’ll land in the Thursday night booth at Amazon, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

He has not yet announced his plans. And who knows? Maybe he’ll come back for another year. The networks will line up to hire him whenever he calls it quits.

Already, Jason and his brother, Travis, have a wildly popular podcast. And Jason has the chops to succeed in TV or whatever other media he chooses to do.