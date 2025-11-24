Report: Jayden Daniels to practice this week, unlikely to play against Broncos

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is making progress in his return from a dislocated left elbow.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Daniels is set to return to practice this week. Daniels has been out since suffering the injury in the second half of the team’s 38-14 loss to the Seahawks in Week 9.

While Daniels is expected to practice, he is reportedly unlikely to play against the Broncos in Week 13. That leaves Marcus Mariota in line to make his third straight start for the 3-8 club.

Daniels also missed three games earlier this year with hamstring and knee injuries. The Commanders have gone 1-4 in the games that he’s missed and they’ll be hoping that Daniels is able to avoid any more absences once he’s cleared to return from his current ailment.