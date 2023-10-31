Report: Jets agree to terms with veteran OL Rodger Saffold

The Jets are signing free agent offensive guard Rodger Saffold to their practice squad with the intent to promote him to their active roster, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Saffold played for Jets offensive line coach Keith Carter for three seasons in Tennessee.

Saffold earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl last season with the Bills, starting 16 games at left guard. He had seven accepted penalties against him and allowed two sacks.

He also has played left tackle and right guard in a 13-year career.

Saffold entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Rams in 2010 and played nine years for them, three with the Titans and one with the Bills.