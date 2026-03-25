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Report: Jets schedule private workout with QB Ty Simpson

  
Published March 25, 2026 02:53 PM

Could Ty Simpson end up in the Big Apple?

The Jets are at least taking a hard look at that possibility.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, New York has scheduled a private workout with Simpson this Friday.

Simpson just completed his Pro Day on Wednesday, which went well, by all accounts. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin noted Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was the only G.M. in attendance for the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day, though it’s unlikely he was there looking at a quarterback.

Widely regarded as one of the top QBs in the 2026 draft class, Simpson spent his entire collegiate career at Alabama. He was a one-year starter, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025.

The Jets hold the No. 2 overall and No. 16 overall picks in the first round, as well as the No. 33 overall pick to start the second round in this year’s draft.