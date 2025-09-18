Report: Joe Burrow’s surgery is set for Friday

There’s now some more information on how quarterback Joe Burrow will get on the road to recovery.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Burrow is set to undergo surgery to repair the torn ligaments in his toe on Friday.

That is contingent on the swelling in Burrow’s foot going down enough for the procedure. If it doesn’t, Burrow’s surgery could be pushed back by a few days.

Rapoport notes Burrow’s surgery will take place at Birmingham’s Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center, and will be performed by Dr. Norman Waldrop. He is the foot and ankle specialist at the practice who learned from Dr. Robert Anderson. He’s previously performed procedures on Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle and Derrick Henry’s foot.

Burrow, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, is expected to be out for three months. Head coach Zac Taylor reiterated this week that Burrow has not been ruled out for the rest of the season.