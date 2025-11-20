 Skip navigation
Report: Joe Mixon is not expected to play this season

  
Published November 20, 2025 12:12 PM

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was asked this week about running back Joe Mixon’s potential return to action and said that there’s “a lot of ambiguity” about the veteran’s outlook due to the foot injury that’s kept him off the field all season.

That was not a promising update and Thursday brings an even less promising one. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mixon is not expected to rejoin the team.

Mixon has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list because he suffered the injury while away from the team and there’s been little detail about either the circumstances or the specific nature of the issue.

Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks have been the top backs for the Texans in his absence and it looks like that will remain the case for the long haul.