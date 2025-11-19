Nick Caserio: Texans have no more clarity on when Joe Mixon will return

Texans running back Joe Mixon hasn’t played at all this season because of a foot injury. Six weeks ago, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said he expected to know more about Mixon’s status in a few weeks. It’s been more than a few weeks, and the Texans still don’t know when Mixon will be able to go.

Caserio said on Sports Radio 610 that the team still doesn’t have any update about Mixon’s recovery.

“It’s not that I’m trying to be evasive, it’s just a very gray situation,” Caserio said. “Joe’s worked at it. There were times where he’s made progress and other times when the progress is kind of stalled. Players in his situation are on the reserve list until they’re not. Joe’s doing everything he can. Obviously we’re getting pretty late in the game here, so I don’t want to establish any sort of expectations. A month ago or whatever it was, I mentioned we’d have a better idea in three or four weeks, or whatever it was. I don’t think we have any more clarity at this point. I think at this point he’s out until he’s not. It’s a very gray, a lot of ambiguity, there’s not a lot of clarity, it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just the reality of the situation.”

Mixon was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp, and the Texans haven’t explained how he hurt his foot in the first place. Last year Mixon was the Texans’ leading rusher, with 1,016 yards, while this year they’ve turned to Nick Chubb, who has 419 yards through 10 games.